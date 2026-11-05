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Ex-congresswoman says Trump 'killed' MAGA movement after Republican election losses

Ex-congresswoman says Trump 'killed' MAGA movement after Republican election losses

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18:02, 05/11/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 18:33, 05/11/2026, Thursday
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Ex-congresswoman says Trump 'killed' MAGA movement after Republican election losses
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Marjorie Taylor Greene declared the Make America Great Again movement 'completely dead' in a televised interview on Monday, accusing President Donald Trump of betraying his core promises and alienating supporters while citing recent Republican election setbacks as a referendum on his leadership.

Greene declares MAGA 'dead'

Former US congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene declared the Make America Great Again movement "completely dead" in a televised interview on Monday, accusing President Donald Trump of betraying its core promises and alienating his supporters after recent Republican election setbacks.

Speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's 7.30 program, Greene said the Republican losses represented a referendum on the president himself. "Last night was a referendum on Donald Trump and Donald Trump only," she said, arguing that voters had rejected his departure from the "America First" agenda.

Israel and foreign policy criticism

Greene, once among Trump's most vocal allies in Congress, cited the Iran war, rising fuel prices, the Jeffrey Epstein files and US support for Israel as drivers of disillusionment among the president's former base. She accused US leaders of allowing themselves to be used by a foreign government, condemning billions of dollars in American assistance amid Israel's war in Gaza.

"Israel has killed over 22,000 children in Gaza. These aren't terrorists. We're talking about kids. Most Americans are so absolutely horrified and disgusted that our tax dollars, by the billions, go to that country every single year," Greene said. She added that Americans "deserve their elected leaders to be loyal to them and them only."

Epstein files and 'Trojan horse'

The former Georgia representative also criticized Vice President JD Vance over his silence on the Iran war and Epstein-related revelations, saying his recent comments came "a little bit too late." She called for investigations into the Epstein files, stating that victims deserved justice and accusing the Trump administration of trying to prevent the documents' release.

Reflecting on her own support for Trump, Greene said she had believed he would challenge entrenched political interests. "He turned out to be the Trojan horse," she said.

Titles :marjorie taylor greenedonald trumpjd vancemaga movementrepublican partyisrael gaza warjeffrey epstein filesus elections
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