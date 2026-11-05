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Pentagon delivers 'massive surge' of drones to US Middle East forces

Pentagon delivers 'massive surge' of drones to US Middle East forces

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12:13, 05/11/2026, Thursday
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Pentagon delivers 'massive surge' of drones to US Middle East forces
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The Pentagon announced Wednesday it has delivered over 25,000 unmanned systems and counter-drone capabilities to US Central Command following a $782 million investment, accelerating Washington's push to field affordable autonomous weapons and reduce reliance on costly traditional platforms while preparing for a new Autonomous Warfare Command by 2027.

Drone deliveries to CENTCOM

The Pentagon announced Wednesday it has delivered more than 25,000 unmanned systems and counter-drone assets to US Central Command (CENTCOM) following a $782 million investment, accelerating Washington's push to field affordable autonomous capabilities in the Middle East.

The deliveries include over 1,300 one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicles, more than 100 unmanned surface and underwater vessels, and over 24,000 counter-unmanned aerial systems designed to protect US forces against hostile drone attacks. The capabilities were transferred through the Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager for Unmanned Systems (DRPM-UxS), with counter-drone operations supported by Joint Interagency Task Force 401, according to the Defense Department.

Shift toward autonomous warfare

The initiative reflects a broader Pentagon strategy to expedite defense procurement and mass-produce lower-cost unmanned systems, providing commanders with additional operational flexibility while decreasing dependence on expensive conventional weapons. "Under Secretary (Pete) Hegseth's direction, we are moving at the speed of modern combat to equip our forces with decisive, affordable mass," said Owen West, CEO of Project Agincourt and DRPM-UxS. The effort also supports plans to establish the Autonomous Warfare Command (AUTOWARCOM), a proposed four-star combatant command expected to become operational by October 1, 2027.

The Pentagon stated it would continue deliveries to CENTCOM while expanding the deployment of unmanned and autonomous systems to US forces in the Indo-Pacific, Europe and across the Joint Force. The announcement comes as Washington seeks to modernize its military posture amid evolving threats in multiple theaters.

Titles :pentagoncentcompete hegsethowen westunmanned aerial vehiclescounter-drone technologyautonomous warfare commandus military
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