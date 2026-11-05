US sanctions trio over alleged Iran air defense scheme

The US State Department on Wednesday sanctioned two individuals and one entity accused of facilitating the procurement of Chinese-origin man-portable air-defense systems for Iran, alleging the network used false end-users to conceal the ultimate destination of the weapons.

Targets identified

The department identified the targets as Mohammed Ali Tolibov, chief executive of Belarus-based Armory Alliance; Russia-based Alisher Domullodzhanov; and Nigeria-based Vanguard Tactical Supply Limited. The designations "close off more of the channels Tehran uses to try to rebuild its arsenal and raise the risk for third-country brokers and suppliers," the department said.

Officials alleged that the network sought to procure MANPADS for the Islamic Republic, including through the use of false end-users. "The United States will keep exposing the networks that arm Iran's military and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and will keep denying the regime the resources that sustain its destabilizing activities," the State Department added.

Tensions persist

The sanctions come amid ongoing tensions between Washington and Tehran over Iran's military capabilities and regional activities. The State Department did not specify when the alleged procurement attempts occurred or whether any weapons were successfully delivered to Iranian forces.