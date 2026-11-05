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Trump defends Iran war despite Republican midterm losses

Trump defends Iran war despite Republican midterm losses

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10:22, 05/11/2026, Thursday
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Trump defends Iran war despite Republican midterm losses
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President Donald Trump defended the military campaign against Iran on Wednesday, acknowledging its role in Republican midterm losses but insisting the action was necessary to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

White House defends campaign

President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended the military campaign against Iran as a necessity despite acknowledging its role in Republican midterm losses — insisting the United States had "no choice" but to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump dismissed concerns about the war's political fallout while maintaining that the conflict remained justified. "I do. Yeah. I mean, well, you have no choice," he said when asked whether the war was worth the cost. "The Iran thing we had to do, and we continue to do it," he added.

Midterm fallout

The president conceded that the military action had exacted a political toll, agreeing with Vice President JD Vance's assessment that the war contributed to Republican defeats in the midterm elections. "Well, I think it's largely true because it drove the gasoline up," he said. The remark acknowledged the direct link between the conflict and higher pump prices that followed the outbreak of hostilities.

Nuclear threat

Despite the short-term economic and political costs, Trump argued that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear arsenal remained paramount. "At the same time, if I had to do it again, I'd have to do it again because, long term, it's the only answer," he said. "You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon."

Titles :donald trumpjd vanceiranus midterm electionsrepublican partynuclear weaponswhite house
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