White House posts 'Trump is still your President' after Democratic sweep

White House issues defiant message

The White House on Wednesday posted an image of President Donald Trump seated at the Resolute Desk alongside the message "PSA: Trump is still your President," a defiant social media statement issued hours after opposition Democrats secured majorities in both chambers of Congress during Tuesday's midterm elections. The post appeared on the White House's official X account as results showed Democrats winning control of the House of Representatives and the Senate, overturning the narrow Republican majorities that had previously controlled both legislative chambers.

The electoral shift is expected to give Democrats significant leverage to block the president's legislative agenda during the remaining two years of his term. Control of both chambers will allow opposition lawmakers to stall Trump's priorities while advancing their own legislative initiatives.

Trump acknowledges opposition gains

Trump earlier acknowledged that Democrats "did a good job" in the elections, arguing that Republican candidates would have performed better had he been on the ballot. He also said voters supported his Iran policy but "probably weren't willing" to accept the short-term cost of higher gasoline prices.

Praising Democratic candidates for campaigning "hard," Trump insisted the outcome was not a "hit on me." The president said he was willing to work with Democrats on "many, many things," including immigration, though he offered no specific details on potential areas of compromise.