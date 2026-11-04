Israeli opposition demands Netanyahu resign after US midterms

Opposition leaders call for change

Israeli opposition leaders on Wednesday demanded Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resign following Democratic gains in the US midterm elections, warning that his continued tenure threatens to isolate the Jewish state and rupture ties with its most important ally. Yair Golan, leader of the opposition Democrats party, said the results had revealed "just how toxic Netanyahu is among both Democrats and Republicans."

In a post on social media platform X, Golan warned that Netanyahu's continued rule alongside National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir could lead Israel toward "international sanctions, international isolation, and a clash with the U.S., our friend and most important ally." He said Israel needed a government "capable of restoring its international standing" and described the choice facing the nation as one between Netanyahu's "Super Sparta" — characterized as "boycotted, backward, and isolated" — and a "strong, advanced, free, and secure Israel." "Netanyahu lost the elections. He is dangerous to Israel. We have no time to waste," he added.

Relations with Washington frayed

Lawmaker Gilad Kariv also called for Netanyahu to leave office, stating that the prime minister had "destroyed the relations with the Democratic Party and with half of the Republican Party." "He must not continue to lead the State of Israel," Kariv added, rejecting suggestions of a unity government led by Netanyahu.

The remarks came as Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress in Tuesday's vote, dealing a setback to US President Donald Trump. Trump has backed Netanyahu, whose bloc won 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset in recent elections, compared with 48 for Jewish opposition parties and 19 for Arab parties.