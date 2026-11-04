Four airstrikes hit weapons depots and military vehicles belonging to Yemen's Houthi group at the Central Security Camp in Al-Bayda province, Al-Jumhuriya TV reported Tuesday, citing field sources that provided no details on casualties or the attacking party.

The broadcaster did not identify which force launched the assault on the facility in Al-Bayda province — a strategically important central region that borders eight other provinces and remains largely under Houthi control despite ongoing government efforts to dislodge the Iran-backed militia.

Government offensive

Yemeni government forces initiated the "Dawn of Yemen" operation on October 5 to regain control of state institutions and retake the capital, Sanaa, from the Houthis, who seized the city during their September 2014 takeover that triggered the ongoing civil war.

Fighting between the two sides resumed in July, ending a period of relative calm that had prevailed since April 2022, according to UN reports. The clashes have killed and wounded thousands while displacing more than 250,000 people, worsening the humanitarian crisis.

Conflict background

The war has mired Yemen in conflict since the Houthis captured Sanaa and several provinces in late 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government based in the southern port city of Aden.

Al-Bayda's central location has made it a key logistics hub for movements between northern and southern Yemen, with the province serving as a strategic flashpoint throughout the nine-year conflict.