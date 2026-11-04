Zelenskyy confirms Abu Dhabi talks aim for leaders' level meeting

Abu Dhabi talks scheduled

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Tuesday that a new round of trilateral negotiations involving Russia, the United States and Ukraine will take place Nov. 10-11 in Abu Dhabi. The Ukrainian leader said the talks would address energy infrastructure, grain shipments, humanitarian exchanges and potential prisoner swaps in an "all-for-all" format. Washington also intends to discuss security guarantees for Kyiv and a comprehensive "Prosperity Plan" during the meetings, Zelenskyy added, speaking at a news conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz broadcast live on his Telegram channel.

Zelenskyy emphasized that only direct engagement at the highest level could resolve the fundamental issues blocking a durable settlement. "It is precisely this format (leaders), precisely at the level of leaders, that can resolve the key issues in order to achieve long-term peace and guaranteed security," he said. He noted that Ukraine is coordinating closely with Germany and other European nations on the main negotiation points. "Europe is in the process. This is essential," he added.

Kyiv rules out inviting Putin

The Ukrainian president dismissed the possibility of extending an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kyiv, citing Moscow's uninvited entry in 2022. "We are not inviting Putin to come to Kyiv, firstly because in 2022 they came to us without an invitation. I think there is no point in inviting Putin to Kyiv, because they will not come," he stated. Zelenskyy also addressed the prospect of a telephone conversation with Putin, predicting any such call would be formal and unproductive.

"It will be a very official and dry phone conversation, in which I will once again listen to a historical lecture from the President of the Russian Federation," Zelenskyy said. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed separately that the Abu Dhabi talks would proceed as scheduled on the dates announced by Kyiv. Presidential aide Yury Ushakov subsequently noted that Putin has "not once refused talks" with his Ukrainian counterpart, adding that Zelenskyy remains welcome to travel to Moscow if he wishes to meet the Russian leader.