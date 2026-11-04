Türkiye intelligence chief visits UAE for security talks

Turkish National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalin held high-level talks with senior United Arab Emirates officials in Abu Dhabi on Monday, focusing on joint efforts to strengthen regional security and stability amid evolving geopolitical challenges in the Middle East.

High-level meetings

UAE Vice President Mansour bin Zayed received Kalin at the presidential palace, Turkish Ambassador to Abu Dhabi Lutfullah Goktas said in a post on social media platform X. UAE National Security Adviser Tahnoun bin Zayed and Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security Ali al-Shamsi also attended the discussions. The meeting centered on deepening cooperation between Ankara and Abu Dhabi.

Strategic partnership

Goktas emphasized the importance of bilateral ties during the visit. "We believe that our strategic partnership with the UAE will make a significant contribution to strengthening regional security and peace," he noted. The gathering marks the latest step in a rapprochement that has seen Türkiye and the Gulf state expand cooperation across multiple sectors in recent years.

Ankara and Abu Dhabi have moved to repair relations since 2022 after years of tension over regional policy differences, with high-level visits increasing between the two capitals. The UAE has emerged as a key trading partner for Türkiye in the Gulf region, with bilateral trade volume reaching $20 billion annually.