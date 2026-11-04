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Israeli attacks kill three Palestinians in Gaza amid truce violations

Israeli attacks kill three Palestinians in Gaza amid truce violations

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07:54, 04/11/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 08:22, 04/11/2026, Wednesday
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Israeli attacks kill three Palestinians in Gaza amid truce violations
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Medical officials told Anadolu that an Israeli drone strike killed a Palestinian girl in central Gaza City and artillery fire claimed the life of a security officer in Khan Yunis on Tuesday, as the Gaza Health Ministry reported that ceasefire violations have killed 1,599 Palestinians and wounded thousands since October.

Israeli military attacks killed three Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, including a young girl and an Internal Security Service officer, medical officials told Anadolu, marking the latest fatalities in a string of ceasefire violations that have claimed hundreds of lives since October.

Deaths in Gaza City and Khan Yunis

A Palestinian girl died when an Israeli drone struck a tent adjacent to Gaza Municipality Park in central Gaza City, medical sources said, adding that several others were wounded — some critically — though exact casualty figures remained unavailable. Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli military vehicles also opened heavy fire toward tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in Al-Mawasi, between Rafah and Khan Yunis, while artillery shelling targeted areas east of the city.

Separately, Khaled Shalouf, a first lieutenant with the Internal Security Service, was killed in Israeli shelling in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Yunis, where displaced Palestinians have sought shelter near the University College. Gaza's Interior and National Security Ministry confirmed Shalouf's death in a statement, noting that "Israeli aircraft targeted a number of officers and personnel from the Internal Security Service in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, resulting in deaths and injuries."

Casualty figures and ceasefire violations

The ministry identified the attack as the second strike targeting police and security personnel in three days, following an Israeli attack that killed six people in Khan Yunis on Sunday. Also on Tuesday, Imad Omar Radi, 39, died from wounds sustained during an Israeli bombardment of the Japanese neighborhood in Khan Yunis on Monday, according to medical sources at the Kuwait Hospital.

The Gaza Health Ministry said Tuesday that Israeli ceasefire violations have killed 1,599 Palestinians and wounded 5,774 others since the truce took effect on October 10. Israeli attacks since October 8, 2023, have killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 174,000 others, destroying around 90 percent of civilian infrastructure in the enclave.

Titles :khaled shaloufimad omar radikhan yunisal-mawasigaza health ministryisraeli drone strikespalestinian casualtiesgaza ceasefire
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