Home
World
Middle East
Israeli opposition favors ultra-Orthodox over Arab parties

Israeli opposition favors ultra-Orthodox over Arab parties

Yenişafak English AA
07:52, 04/11/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 08:19, 04/11/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Israeli opposition favors ultra-Orthodox over Arab parties
File photo

Leaders of Israel's opposition bloc convened in Herzliya on Tuesday and agreed to seek a mandate from President Isaac Herzog for Gadi Eisenkot to form the next government, even as reports indicated the alliance favors partnerships with ultra-Orthodox parties over Arab factions to secure a parliamentary majority in the fractured 120-member Knesset.

Opposition summit

Leaders of Israel's opposition bloc led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot convened in Herzliya on Tuesday and agreed to seek a mandate from President Isaac Herzog to form the next government, amid indications that the coalition-seeking alliance favors partnerships with ultra-Orthodox factions over Arab parties. The gathering marked the first meeting of opposition leaders since last week's parliamentary elections left neither their bloc nor Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's camp with a majority in the 120-member Knesset.

Participants included Yashar leader Eisenkot, Together leader Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid of Yesh Atid, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Lieberman, and Democrats leader Yair Golan, according to Israeli Channel 12. Arab party leaders were not invited to the session despite previously expressing willingness to help block Netanyahu from securing another term.

Coalition calculations

Channel 12 reported that the opposition leaders met for approximately one hour and agreed to select a candidate for Knesset speaker by Monday without identifying potential contenders. "As for forming the government, they decided to discuss this at a later stage," the broadcaster reported, citing participants. "Nevertheless, there appears to be greater openness to forming a government that includes the ultra-Orthodox parties than one that includes the Arab parties," Channel 12 added.

The reported election results indicate Netanyahu's bloc won 53 seats, Jewish opposition parties secured 48, and Arab parties obtained 19, meaning a governing coalition requires the support of at least 61 lawmakers. The opposition's apparent preference for religious partners over Arab factions comes as President Herzog is scheduled to begin two days of consultations with parliamentary parties on Wednesday before deciding which lawmaker to task with forming a government.

Military service dispute

The ultra-Orthodox parties' demands for military service exemptions for religious seminary students are expected to play a central role in any coalition negotiations. Shas, which holds six seats, and United Torah Judaism, with seven, currently belong to Netanyahu's bloc but could become kingmakers if the opposition seeks to expand its base.

Shas leader Aryeh Deri said on October 14 that his party would neither join nor support a future government unless the students' legal status was resolved through special legislation. On Tuesday, Shas announced that it would recommend Netanyahu to form the next government, citing his commitment to regulating the status of Torah students.

Netanyahu's bloc has fallen from 68 seats in the outgoing Knesset to 53, leaving him dependent on additional parliamentary support while accommodating his ultra-Orthodox allies' demands. The Central Elections Committee is scheduled to announce the official results on Wednesday amid challenges to the outcome by Netanyahu and the far right.

Titles :gadi eisenkotbenjamin netanyahuisaac herzogisraeli electionsisraelknessetshasultra-orthodox partiesarab parties
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026