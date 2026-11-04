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Iran rejects US response as 'not convincing' on Hormuz demands

Iran rejects US response as 'not convincing' on Hormuz demands

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07:53, 04/11/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 08:20, 04/11/2026, Wednesday
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Iran rejects US response as 'not convincing' on Hormuz demands
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Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei dismissed Washington's reply to Tehran's demands as insufficient, insisting that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed until the White House fully implements seven specific conditions including sanctions relief and regional ceasefire.

Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei on Tuesday rejected Washington's response to Tehran's demands as inadequate, declaring that the strategic Strait of Hormuz would remain shuttered until the United States meets seven specific conditions set by the Islamic Republic.

Conditions for reopening

Rezaei stated on social media platform X that "The US response to Iran's rights and demands was not convincing." He added that "They must respond fully and explicitly to Iran's seven conditions and fulfill them. Only then will the Strait of Hormuz be reopened," according to regional media. Tehran's demands encompass a comprehensive Middle East ceasefire, the unfreezing of assets held abroad, and the removal of oil sanctions.

The security chief's list further includes an end to the US naval blockade, war reparations, the withdrawal of American forces, and a cessation of threats against Iranian sovereignty. Rezaei's comments surfaced as Qatari diplomats continue shuttling between capitals to broker a settlement.

Draft agreement

Doha-based newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported Tuesday that Washington had approved a draft memorandum of understanding presented by Qatari mediators on Monday, citing sources familiar with the talks. The proposed framework emerged as Hormuz remains closed for a second month, disrupting global energy shipments since hostilities began in late February.

Titles :mohsen rezaeistrait of hormuziranunited statesqatardohasanctionsmiddle eastal-araby al-jadeed
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