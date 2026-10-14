Turkish Aerospace Industries CEO Mehmet Demiroglu announced on Monday that Spain intends to acquire 15 additional Hurjet trainer jets following a recent agreement for 30 of the Turkish-made supersonic aircraft, with deliveries to the European nation expected to commence in 2028. Speaking at an event in Türkiye’s northern province of Kastamonu, Demiroglu said Madrid expressed immediate interest in the platform before domestic deliveries even began. "Before we even started deliveries to our Air Force, Spain said, 'I like it, I want to buy 30,' and bought them. We signed the agreement," he said. "We are working toward deliveries in 2028. It is planning to buy another 15."

Production campus and export ambitions

Demiroglu highlighted the company's integrated production capabilities, noting that its campus consolidates work on the Kaan combat aircraft, Hurjet and Hurkus trainers, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, satellites and aircraft components. Testing and production across six different fields take place at the same site, he said, describing the facility as a source of national pride. On the Hurkus basic trainer, Demiroglu said deliveries had already begun and would continue in the coming years, identifying Azerbaijan as a key export destination while expressing ambitions to secure further overseas contracts.

Deterrence doctrine and youth engagement

He argued that Türkiye’s defense industry achievements had strengthened the country’s international standing and generated growing interest in its technology, particularly since the 2020s. Demiroglu also emphasized deterrence as a central objective of Türkiye’s defense programs, including the Kaan fighter jet, saying the aim was to strengthen the country’s ability to prevent conflict. "We are not working to wage war. We need to work to avoid war," he said, adding that Türkiye must ensure both its armed forces and the country are prepared for security threats while noting, "We do not want to use Kaan. We are building it so that we do not have to use it."

The event was organized by the Kastamonu Provincial Directorate of National Education. Addressing students, Demiroglu said younger generations were growing up in an environment that encouraged technological ambition, particularly following the expansion of the TEKNOFEST aerospace and technology festivals. He urged them to devote more time to developing skills and learning technologies that would prepare them for the future.