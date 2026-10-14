Home
Türkiye
Spain to buy 15 more Hurjet jets after 30-aircraft deal

Spain to buy 15 more Hurjet jets after 30-aircraft deal

Yenişafak English AA
12:15, 14/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 12:21, 14/10/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Spain to buy 15 more Hurjet jets after 30-aircraft deal
AA
File Photo

Turkish Aerospace Industries CEO Mehmet Demiroglu said Spain plans to purchase 15 additional Hurjet trainer aircraft after signing a deal for 30 of the Turkish-made supersonic jets, with deliveries to the European nation scheduled to begin in 2028.

Turkish Aerospace Industries CEO Mehmet Demiroglu announced on Monday that Spain intends to acquire 15 additional Hurjet trainer jets following a recent agreement for 30 of the Turkish-made supersonic aircraft, with deliveries to the European nation expected to commence in 2028. Speaking at an event in Türkiye’s northern province of Kastamonu, Demiroglu said Madrid expressed immediate interest in the platform before domestic deliveries even began. "Before we even started deliveries to our Air Force, Spain said, 'I like it, I want to buy 30,' and bought them. We signed the agreement," he said. "We are working toward deliveries in 2028. It is planning to buy another 15."

Production campus and export ambitions

Demiroglu highlighted the company's integrated production capabilities, noting that its campus consolidates work on the Kaan combat aircraft, Hurjet and Hurkus trainers, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, satellites and aircraft components. Testing and production across six different fields take place at the same site, he said, describing the facility as a source of national pride. On the Hurkus basic trainer, Demiroglu said deliveries had already begun and would continue in the coming years, identifying Azerbaijan as a key export destination while expressing ambitions to secure further overseas contracts.

Deterrence doctrine and youth engagement

He argued that Türkiye’s defense industry achievements had strengthened the country’s international standing and generated growing interest in its technology, particularly since the 2020s. Demiroglu also emphasized deterrence as a central objective of Türkiye’s defense programs, including the Kaan fighter jet, saying the aim was to strengthen the country’s ability to prevent conflict. "We are not working to wage war. We need to work to avoid war," he said, adding that Türkiye must ensure both its armed forces and the country are prepared for security threats while noting, "We do not want to use Kaan. We are building it so that we do not have to use it."

The event was organized by the Kastamonu Provincial Directorate of National Education. Addressing students, Demiroglu said younger generations were growing up in an environment that encouraged technological ambition, particularly following the expansion of the TEKNOFEST aerospace and technology festivals. He urged them to devote more time to developing skills and learning technologies that would prepare them for the future.

Titles :mehmet demirogluturkish aerospace industriestaihurjetspainkastamonudefense industrykaan fighter jetteknofestazerbaijan
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026