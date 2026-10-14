



Zelenskyy posted on the social media platform X that the Darnytsia Combined Heat and Power Plant was struck during the assault, damaging a residential building and igniting fires that emergency crews worked to extinguish. He said Ukrainian defenses detected the missiles only when they were virtually on approach to the capital, accusing Moscow of preparing further ballistic launches. "This is absolutely unjust: when they are destroying our energy infrastructure, and Ukraine is not even receiving early warnings about ballistic missile launches," he said, urging the international community to speak out.

US intelligence sharing under scrutiny

The Ukrainian leader's remarks followed confirmation from US President Donald Trump that Washington continued sharing intelligence with Kyiv while working with both sides to end the war. "We are helping them, and we are sharing intel," Trump told reporters, adding that "we want the war to end, so we're working with them and Russia on getting the war to end." His comments came after the Financial Times reported that US envoys had raised the possibility of cutting off intelligence sharing during Friday talks if Ukraine did not halt strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, according to people familiar with the matter.

Energy ceasefire terms

Trump announced Sunday on his Truth Social platform that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an immediate ceasefire on attacks targeting each other's energy infrastructure. Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv was prepared to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries if Moscow stopped attacking Ukraine's energy facilities, stressing that any de-escalation must be reciprocal and backed by guarantees — comments that came as the Kremlin confirmed Russia is continuing contacts with Washington concerning the potential energy ceasefire. "The facts show that the Russians do not consider themselves bound by what the president of the United States said. Ukraine supported an energy ceasefire. Russia is targeting yet another power plant and the lives of our people," he said.