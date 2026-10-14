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EU opens internal market, competitiveness clusters with Ukraine

EU opens internal market, competitiveness clusters with Ukraine

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01:17, 14/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 01:38, 14/10/2026, Wednesday
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EU opens internal market, competitiveness clusters with Ukraine
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Irish Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne said the European Union opened negotiations on internal market and competitiveness clusters with Ukraine, marking a milestone in Kyiv's membership journey as Dublin steers the rotating presidency while Zelenskyy urges progress on remaining chapters.


The European Union opened accession negotiations with Ukraine on Tuesday covering the internal market and competitiveness clusters, marking a significant step in Kyiv's bid for membership as Ireland steers the bloc's rotating presidency. The talks encompass free movement of goods, services, workers and capital alongside competition policy, taxation, employment standards and digital transformation, according to EU officials.

'Another milestone'

Irish Minister of State for European Affairs and Defense Thomas Byrne welcomed the opening as progress toward integration. "We have today reached another milestone on Ukraine’s EU membership journey," Byrne said, adding that Ireland’s EU presidency was committed to advancing Ukraine’s accession process. The EU also established benchmarks for the provisional closure of chapters within the two clusters, noting that progress in aligning with and implementing EU legislation and standards would be monitored throughout the negotiations.

Zelenskyy urges swift progress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the development as evidence of advancing European integration, calling on the bloc to open the remaining two accession negotiating clusters before the end of the year. "I am deeply grateful to everyone who fights for Ukraine and works in the interests of our state, for its European future, and for Europe’s security. Together, we are a stronger Europe," he wrote on the social media platform X, thanking EU leaders and member states for their support. The decision follows the opening of negotiations on the external relations cluster in July 2026.

Titles :euukraineeuropean unionvolodymyr zelenskyythomas byrneirelandaccession talkseu enlargementukraine eu membership
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