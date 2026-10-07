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Erdogan tells Putin Türkiye ready to mediate Russia-Ukraine talks

Erdogan tells Putin Türkiye ready to mediate Russia-Ukraine talks

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15:20, 07/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 15:29, 07/10/2026, Wednesday
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Erdogan tells Putin Türkiye ready to mediate Russia-Ukraine talks
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that Ankara stands ready to facilitate direct contacts between Moscow and Kyiv, emphasizing Black Sea navigational safety and congratulating the leader on his birthday and election success.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments, and security in the Black Sea, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Black Sea security and Ukraine mediation

During the conversation, Erdogan emphasized the importance of ensuring navigational safety in the Black Sea — a critical artery for regional commerce and energy shipments. He noted that Türkiye remains prepared to contribute to efforts aimed at establishing direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, offering Ankara's diplomatic facilities to bridge differences.

Diplomatic protocol and bilateral ties

The Turkish leader also extended personal congratulations to Putin on his birthday and hailed his party's performance in recent State Duma elections, underscoring the resilience of bilateral cooperation. The exchange highlighted the strategic communication channels both presidents have sustained throughout the Ukraine conflict despite backing opposing sides.

Ankara previously brokered the Black Sea Grain Initiative that allowed Ukrainian agricultural exports to reach global markets, maintaining trade and diplomatic links with Moscow while supplying Kyiv with military drones. Wednesday's conversation reaffirmed the high-level consultation mechanisms that have kept ties functional even as NATO partners pressure Türkiye to adopt a harder line against Russia.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoganvladimir putinblack searussia-ukraine warankara-moscow tiestürkiye mediationukraine peace talks
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