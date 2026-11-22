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Lieberman rejects Ra’am role in coalition

Avigdor Lieberman, leader of Israel’s Yisrael Beytenu party, reiterated that ousting caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remained his “main goal,” saying Israel’s standing with the American public had suffered an unprecedented decline. “My main goal right now is to oust Netanyahu,” Lieberman said in an interview aired by Israel’s Channel 12 on Friday, adding that bringing Ra’am, also known as the United Arab List, into a governing coalition would undermine that goal.

The former defense minister argued that a government relying on Ra’am and the Joint List would help Netanyahu return to power, even if the two parties merely abstained in a confidence vote. Lieberman described Israel’s standing in the US as its biggest immediate challenge, saying the country had never seen such a sharp drop in support among Americans since its founding.

Election results and calls for talks

Netanyahu’s bloc won 53 seats in the Oct. 27 election, while the rival Change Bloc, which includes Yisrael Beytenu, secured 48. Arab parties took 19 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, Israel’s parliament.

Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats, called on Nov. 11 for talks with Arab parties on forming a government to replace Netanyahu. Lieberman has ruled out joining a government that includes Arab parties or depends on their support.

Eisenkot given mandate to form government

Israeli President Isaac Herzog tasked Change Bloc leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming a government on Nov. 8. Eisenkot has 28 days, with a possible 14-day extension, and if he fails, Herzog can give another lawmaker the mandate.

Netanyahu has headed Israel’s outgoing government since December 2022, when he took office at the helm of the most right-wing coalition in the country’s history.

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Israeli army attacks southern Lebanon towns on Saturday

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