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Exercise ends in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Indonesia and Pakistan on Saturday concluded a joint counterterrorism exercise in northwestern Pakistan, a drill aimed at strengthening military cooperation and combat capabilities, the Pakistani military said. The exercise wrapped up at the National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) in Pabbi, Nowshera district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The third edition of the Pakistan-Indonesia Joint Exercise Elang Strike began on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistani military's media wing.

Focus of the training

The training centered on sharing counterterrorism experience, refining operational drills and procedures, and enhancing combat skills through mutual learning and the exchange of best practices, the military said. “The exercise reflects the longstanding military cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia and reaffirms the resolve of both countries to further strengthen bilateral defense ties,” it added.

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