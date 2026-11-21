See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Mandate agreed after five days of talks

Countries meeting in Geneva on Saturday agreed to begin developing an international pact on lethal autonomous weapons systems, commonly known as “killer robots,” Swiss public broadcaster RTS reported. The decision came after five days of talks at the seventh review conference of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons.

Conference President Julien Thoni told reporters that the work would take place over the next two years. He said the discussions would clarify “which weapons can be prohibited under international humanitarian law, and which are not prohibited, but can be regulated.”

Dispute over wording and binding rules

A majority of countries supported a legally binding agreement, while the US and Russia opposed such a measure, according to RTS. Some delegations objected to using the word “negotiate” in the mandate, Thoni said, prompting participants to agree instead on the term “develop.”

The agreement leaves open whether the process will ultimately produce legally binding rules.

Campaigners criticize outcome

The Stop Killer Robots coalition criticized the result, saying governments had adopted a “watered-down mandate.” Its executive director, Nicole van Rooijen, warned that autonomous weapons technology was already being deployed on battlefields. “Delaying the creation of a legally binding instrument puts civilians and humanity at risk,” she said.

Verity Coyle, deputy director of the arms program at Human Rights Watch, also criticized the outcome, saying the agreement failed to establish the steps needed to adopt new rules as autonomous weapons technology advances. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and International Committee of the Red Cross President Mirjana Spoljaric have urged governments to negotiate a legally binding treaty prohibiting or restricting autonomous weapons systems.

World

Syria says it intercepted weapons shipment bound for Lebanon

World

Hegseth Imposed New Limits on US-Canada Defense Ties

World

US lawmakers call for ban on Chinese AI models in federal systems