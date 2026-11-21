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Shipment seized before reaching Lebanon

Syrian authorities announced on Friday that they had intercepted a weapons shipment meant for smuggling into Lebanon, the latest in a series of operations aimed at cross-border arms trafficking. The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) cited an unnamed source in the General Intelligence Service as saying the shipment was seized before it could enter Lebanese territory.

The source did not disclose the type or quantity of the weapons, the location of the seizure or the intended recipients.

Earlier operations in recent months

Syrian authorities have reported several operations in recent months to stop weapons and ammunition from being smuggled into neighboring Lebanon. On Aug. 9, internal security forces in the western Tartus province, working with the General Intelligence Service, said they had foiled one such attempt, according to authorities. The seized shipment included automatic rifles, rocket-propelled grenades, weapons magazines and various types of ammunition.

Customs officials reported on July 21 that they had seized 226 grenades hidden inside a vehicle heading to Lebanon through the Jdeidet Yabous border crossing in a rural area of Damascus. On April 15, security forces in the Al-Nabk area of rural Damascus said they had intercepted approximately 6,000 explosive detonators intended for use in manufacturing explosive devices.

Push to tighten border security

Syrian authorities have stepped up efforts against weapons and drug smuggling along the Lebanese border as part of broader measures to strengthen border security. Since the fall of the Assad regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Syria's new administration has sought to expand state authority nationwide and tighten control over border crossings.

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