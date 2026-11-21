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Six Palestinians, among them a child and a woman, were wounded in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to medical sources. The attacks came as the Israeli army continued to violate a ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since October 2025.

Gunfire and shelling in northern Gaza

A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City told Anadolu that two Palestinians with moderate injuries were admitted after Israeli forces opened fire in Jabalia, in northern Gaza. Local sources said Israeli military vehicles and quadcopter drones fired toward tents sheltering displaced Palestinians at Halawa camp, east of Jabalia.

Heavy Israeli artillery fire also hit several areas across the Gaza Strip overnight Friday into Saturday. Local sources reported shelling accompanied by intense gunfire east of Jabalia and Beit Lahia.

Child and woman wounded in the south

In southern Gaza, a medical source at Nasser Hospital said a child and a woman were admitted with moderate foot injuries after Israeli army gunfire. Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire in the Al-Kanisa area, southwest of Khan Younis, the source said, while witnesses reported heavy gunfire on tents sheltering displaced Palestinians south of Khan Younis and north of Rafah.

Two other Palestinians were seriously wounded in an Israeli drone strike on a gathering of people in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, the medical source added. In central Gaza, local sources said Israeli artillery fired several shells toward areas north of the Bureij refugee camp, and no injuries were reported.

Demolitions east of Khan Younis

The latest attacks followed powerful explosions on Thursday evening during large-scale demolitions by the Israeli army east of Khan Younis, with the blasts heard as far away as northern Gaza. An Anadolu correspondent reported approximately 10 powerful explosions, caused by explosives dropped from drones onto Palestinian buildings and facilities in areas controlled by Israeli forces, and thick smoke from them reached nearby residential neighborhoods.

The demolitions took place within the area marked by the “Yellow Line,” which separates Israeli military positions from zones where Palestinians are permitted to move. The boundary marks the positions to which the Israeli army is set to withdraw under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.

Israeli ceasefire violations had killed 1,662 Palestinians and wounded 6,007 others as of Thursday, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Since October 2023, Israeli military attacks have killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 others, most of them women and children, the ministry said, and approximately 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure has been destroyed.

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