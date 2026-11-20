Forces move into Jurf al-Sakher

Iraqi government forces on Friday entered Jurf al-Sakher, the main stronghold of Kataeb Hezbollah, as authorities seek to rein in Iran-backed armed groups, although sources told AFP a compromise had been reached to avert a confrontation. The group has maintained a presence in the area for more than a decade after helping recapture it from the Islamic State group.

An AFP correspondent in Jurf al-Sakher, south of Baghdad, reported seeing police forces pass through the first Kataeb Hezbollah checkpoint, where the group's fighters remained deployed. “Joint Iraqi forces began entering the Jurf al-Nasr area to redeploy there,” state media reported on Friday, using another name for the region.

Iraq has been facing mounting US pressure to curb Iran's influence and contain Tehran-backed armed factions, which Washington designates as terrorist organizations.

Deadline, denial and Qaani's visit

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi gave Kataeb Hezbollah a deadline this week to withdraw from Jurf al-Sakher, after his government said oil smuggling was taking place in the area — a claim the armed group denied. The head of the government's media unit for security, Saad Maan, told state TV on Friday that there had been “very good cooperation” with brigades belonging to Kataeb Hezbollah within the Hashed al-Shaabi, an alliance of factions that has been integrated into Iraq's regular armed forces despite including brigades belonging to Iran-backed groups.

A Kataeb Hezbollah source told AFP his group had “allowed the government a way out of the predicament it created”, insisting the group will not leave Jurf al-Sakher. On Tuesday, the group's military spokesman, Jaafar al-Husseini, had said the problems with the government “will be addressed through private channels”, adopting a less aggressive tone than of late.

Iranian commander Esmail Qaani visited Iraq early this week amid the dispute and met with officials, including Zaidi and Kataeb Hezbollah's leader. Three Iraqi sources, two of them from Tehran-backed factions, told AFP that Qaani helped defuse tensions, with two of them saying he secured a one-month window to resolve the issue.

Strategic area

According to the government, the forces deployed in Jurf al-Sakher on Friday include an army unit, federal police, energy police, and two units from the Hashed al-Shaabi, which said they will “replace units” in the area. One source said the compromise allowed government forces to enter the region and avoid a confrontation, stressing that the key element of the arrangement was the deployment of the Hashed al-Shaabi.

Iraq has long been a proxy battleground for its two key allies, the US and Iran, each of which interferes in major political decisions, leaving successive Iraqi governments struggling to maintain a delicate balance. Tensions with the Tehran-backed groups have grown since the US-backed Zaidi came to power and pledged to disarm them — a longstanding American demand, but a difficult task against the backdrop of the US-Iran war that has engulfed the Middle East. During that war, Tehran-backed groups claimed hundreds of attacks against US interests in Iraq and the region, including in Gulf states.

Iraqi politicians previously told AFP that Tehran would never allow allied armed groups to give up their weapons while the risk of renewed war remains in the region. Washington accuses Iran of using Iraq's economy to evade sanctions and has previously sanctioned Iraqi individuals for blending Iraqi and Iranian oil, while Zaidi, who came to power early this year, has pursued closer ties with Washington and seen his relationship with Tehran strained.

Jurf al-Sakher is a vast area of mostly deserted villages and agricultural lands that has also become a complex militarised zone, with little publicly known about what lies inside. It is believed to house bases, weapons depots and workshops for rockets and drones, and holds strategic importance for its proximity to both Baghdad and the Shia holy city of Karbala.

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