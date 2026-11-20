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Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Friday that Israel’s decision to extend the detention of Kamal Adwan Hospital director Hussam Abu Safiya for another six months without charge or trial was a “compound crime” and a continuation of “the systematic targeting” of Palestinian medical personnel and health institutions. In a statement, the ministry condemned the decision and held Israeli authorities fully responsible for the life and safety of Abu Safiya and of other detained medical workers.

“Abu Safiya’s continued detention constitutes a blatant violation of all international norms and conventions, particularly the Geneva Conventions protecting medical and humanitarian personnel,” the ministry said.

Health workers held in Israeli prisons

“81 Palestinian health workers remain detained in Israeli prisons under harsh and inhumane conditions,” the ministry said. “Detainees are subjected to physical and psychological torture, deliberate denial of legal rights, including legal representation, as well as medical neglect and deprivation of necessary health care,” it added.

The ministry warned that such practices pose “a real and direct threat” to the lives of the detained health workers, and it called for the immediate and unconditional release of Abu Safiya and all health workers held by Israel. It also urged international rights and humanitarian organizations, including the World Health Organization, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN human rights office, to intervene and pressure Israel to halt violations against medical personnel, stressing that those responsible for such violations must be held accountable.

Court ruling and background of the detention

An Israeli court in Beersheba on Wednesday extended Abu Safiya’s detention under the “Unlawful Combatants Law,” rejecting his lawyer’s request for his release on the grounds that he poses a danger to Israel. Israeli forces had detained him on Dec. 27, 2024, during a raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital, after he continued providing care to patients and wounded people despite the siege and Israeli bombardment.

In February 2025, Israel placed Abu Safiya under the “Unlawful Combatants Law,” which allows detainees to be held without charge and their detention to be repeatedly extended. In July, the UN human rights office called on Israel to immediately release him or charge him with a criminal offense and ensure a fair trial, while also urging that he be transferred to a civilian hospital to receive necessary medical care.

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