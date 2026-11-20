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Arrest announced on X

Interior Minister Anas Khattab announced on Thursday that Syrian authorities have arrested Brig. Gen. Rawad Zidan, a former regime officer accused of planning and ordering a 2014 ambush in Eastern Ghouta near Damascus that killed more than 150 people. Khattab identified Zidan as the man he held responsible for “the Otaybah ambush,” writing on US social media platform X.

“No one can forget that painful moment witnessed by the town of Otaybah in Eastern Ghouta in 2014, nor the souls of the martyrs who lost their lives in the Otaybah ambush massacre, which claimed more than 150 lives,” Khattab wrote. “Today, years after that massacre, Brig. Gen. Rawad Zidan, who planned and ordered that terrorist operation, is in the custody of our security agencies,” he added, without providing further details about the arrest.

What happened in Otaybah

The massacre took place on Feb. 26, 2014, when forces loyal to the Bashar al-Assad regime ambushed a group attempting to leave the besieged Eastern Ghouta region. Explosives planted along the group's route were detonated, followed by gunfire, according to Syrian human rights documentation. Human rights groups said the victims included civilians attempting to escape the siege, while the former regime claimed it targeted opposition fighters.

Pursuit of former officials continues

The arrest comes as authorities continue pursuing former regime military and security officials accused of abuses during the country's uprising. In September 2025, Syrian authorities discovered a mass grave in Otaybah with 175 bodies. Assad fled Syria for Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, ending nearly 25 years in power and decades of Baath Party rule.

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