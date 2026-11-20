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Two tankers hit naval mines

Two oil tankers caught fire on Thursday after striking naval mines in a restricted area east of the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian army said. The Iranian navy said in a statement that one of the vessels was sailing through the restricted area with its navigation systems switched off when it hit a naval mine, setting off a fire aboard.

Another tanker had suffered a similar incident earlier on Thursday, hitting a naval mine and catching fire, the statement added. The army urged vessels seeking to cross the Strait of Hormuz to coordinate with Iranian armed forces before entering the area and to use designated maritime routes.

Strait closed again since July 12

Iran reclosed the Strait of Hormuz on July 12, after the US resumed its attacks on July 8. Tehran has threatened to target vessels that use routes other than those it has designated, claiming to have targeted more than 140 ships since the war began on Feb. 28.

Iran also says some vessels have been damaged after hitting naval mines while traveling through what it describes as “unauthorized routes.”

War and stalled memorandum

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate with attacks on Israel and on what it said were US military facilities in countries across the region. Washington and Tehran reached a memorandum of understanding on June 18, but its implementation stalled amid disagreements over freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Clashes have since resumed intermittently, while diplomatic efforts to end the conflict are ongoing.

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