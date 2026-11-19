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Demolitions near Nuseirat and Maghazi camps

The Israeli army blew up Palestinian homes and facilities in the central Gaza Strip early Thursday, as part of a military operation launched a day earlier in three geographic areas west of the “yellow line.” Local sources and eyewitnesses told Anadolu that two powerful explosions were heard as Israeli forces carried out demolitions in the declared incursion area north of the Nuseirat refugee camp and in an area east of the Maghazi refugee camp.

The sources said several evacuated homes east of Maghazi camp were destroyed with boxes containing explosives dropped by quadcopter drones, causing extensive damage.

Operation announced in three areas

On Wednesday, the Israeli army announced that it had launched a military offensive in three blocks of the central Gaza Strip and closed sections of the Salah al-Din road. The Israeli military’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said in a Facebook post that “the army has begun a military operation in the central Gaza Strip, near the yellow line, specifically in areas numbered 660, 661 and 666.”

An Anadolu correspondent reported that Israeli forces advanced into the al-Mughraqa area, near the Wadi Gaza Bridge on Salah al-Din road, and into the al-Dawa neighborhood north of Nuseirat camp.

Casualties and wider toll

Medical sources said a Palestinian woman was wounded by Israeli army fire directed at residents’ homes and displacement tents in the Hamad residential city, north of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. A medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital also reported the death of a young Palestinian man, Ahmed Abu Armana, from injuries sustained in an Israeli drone strike several days earlier that targeted a gathering of civilians north of Bureij camp in central Gaza.

Israeli violations since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, have killed over 1,650 Palestinians and injured 6,000 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Since October 2023, Israel’s genocide in Gaza has killed more than 74,700 Palestinians and injured over 176,000, most of them women and children. The war has also damaged or destroyed around 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure, while the UN has estimated reconstruction costs at about $71.4 billion.

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