Final call on Jan. 15, 2025

Former US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “I admire you” and praised his “courage” in their last phone call, according to a transcript published late Wednesday by the Israeli daily The Jerusalem Post. The call took place on Jan. 15, 2025, five days before Biden left the White House, on the same day a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas was announced.

By then, Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip had already killed tens of thousands of Palestinians. According to the transcript, Biden told Netanyahu: “You’re a good man,” adding that “I know we’ve disagreed on occasion but, you know… I still love you, pal.” He also said he did not know how Netanyahu had “done it all,” and “It took a lot of courage to do what you did,” Biden said, according to the newspaper.

Memoir paints a different picture

The praise stands in contrast to Biden’s memoir, Promise Me, America, which was released on Tuesday. In it, he accuses Netanyahu of having “Trump-like tendencies” and of “bending democratic institutions to serve his personal needs.”

Excerpts published by The Wall Street Journal last week showed Biden accusing Netanyahu of repeatedly ignoring Washington’s calls to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza. Biden also wrote that Netanyahu made promises he never intended to keep. The transcript emerged as Biden seeks to distance himself from Israel’s conduct in Gaza in his memoir, although his administration continued to supply Israel with weapons and diplomatic backing throughout the war.

Arms pause and a split over statehood

In May 2024, Biden paused one shipment of heavy bombs and warned that Washington would withhold weapons for a major Israeli offensive on Rafah, where more than a million displaced Palestinians were sheltering. The pause applied to a single shipment, while other US arms deliveries continued, and Israel launched its ground offensive on Rafah that same month.

The two leaders also disagreed over the future of the occupied Palestinian territories. Netanyahu rejected the establishment of a Palestinian state and insisted on Israeli security control over all land west of the Jordan River.

Ceasefires, death toll and court cases

Israel broke the January 2025 ceasefire in March of that year and resumed its offensive on Gaza, and a second ceasefire took effect in October 2025. Since October 2023, Israel has killed more than 74,700 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children, and wounded over 176,000, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry. The ministry says more than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since the October 2025 ceasefire took effect.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on the enclave.

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