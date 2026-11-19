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Alleged plan before the vote

Israeli public broadcaster KAN released an investigation late Wednesday claiming that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party devised a plan ahead of the elections to accuse Arab Israeli citizens of manipulating the results. The investigation said the plan was prepared in an organized manner, starting at Netanyahu’s office and extending to thousands of Likud representatives deployed at polling stations.

According to the investigation, the party prepared for a possible election defeat by launching a campaign weeks before the vote, aimed at holding Arab voters responsible for such an outcome. It added that the “Arabs stole the elections” campaign was not the first to target Arab Israeli citizens.

Results and turnout

The parliamentary elections were held on Oct. 27, with Netanyahu’s bloc winning 53 of the 120 seats, compared with 48 for the opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot and 19 for Arab parties. Eisenkot secured the support of more lawmakers than Netanyahu and was tasked with forming a new government on Nov. 8.

Turnout among Arab voters reached 80%, while overall participation stood at 77.7%, the highest since 1999, according to the Central Elections Committee. Arabs make up 21% of Israel’s population of more than 10 million, according to the report.

Complaints and questioning in Rahat

Likud filed around 1,280 complaints on election day, the investigation said, alleging that money and shopping vouchers had been offered to Arab voters in exchange for their votes. It also presented testimonies from residents who were summoned for questioning in the southern city of Rahat in the Negev over suspicions of influencing the election and distributing money.

One of those questioned said police asked him why he wanted to vote for the United Arab List, adding that officers told him he was suspected of distributing money to voters. He denied knowing anything about the allegations.

Netanyahu’s office and legal cases

Claims of vote-buying and election manipulation sparked political and legal controversy in Israel, while the Central Elections Committee did not announce any evidence of irregularities that affected the final results. According to Israeli reports, Netanyahu’s office rejected allegations that officials there were involved in orchestrating the affair.

Netanyahu is standing trial on corruption charges that could result in imprisonment if he is convicted. He has also been wanted since 2024 to appear before the International Criminal Court over charges of war crimes in the Gaza Strip since 2023.

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