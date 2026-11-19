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Meeting draws criticism from allies

Benjamin Netanyahu's surprise meeting with Naftali Bennett drew sharp criticism from Bennett's allies on Wednesday, with figures in Gadi Eisenkot's bloc accusing the caretaker prime minister of trying to break up their alliance, Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported. Bennett, a former prime minister and leader of the Together party, spent about two and a half hours at Netanyahu's Knesset office without informing Eisenkot beforehand.

The talks delayed scheduled discussions among the bloc's leaders while negotiations over forming a new government continued, the newspaper said. “Netanyahu is trying to dismantle the bloc through Bennett,” a senior figure in the alliance was quoted as saying.

Security briefing and coalition contacts

Netanyahu's office described the meeting as a security briefing, and National Security Adviser Shmuel Ben Ezra and the prime minister's military secretary, Maj. Gen. Guy Markizeno, also attended, according to the report. An associate of Bennett rejected suggestions that he would join a Netanyahu-led government without his political partners. “There is no chance that he will serve under Netanyahu on his own,” the associate said, adding that Bennett was working toward a unity government headed by Eisenkot.

The meeting came amid contacts between Netanyahu's Likud party and Eisenkot's Yashar party, with the premiership remaining a central obstacle to an agreement. The Maariv newspaper reported concerns within Eisenkot's camp that unity negotiations could instead pave the way for another election, and said the bloc hoped the prospect of a minority government backed by Arab parties would persuade Netanyahu to accept an Eisenkot-led administration.

Bloc reaffirms its position

Later on Wednesday, Bennett joined fellow bloc leaders in reaffirming their commitment to an Eisenkot-led government. A joint statement said replacing Netanyahu as soon as possible remained their highest priority.

Eisenkot's bloc holds 48 seats in the 120-member Knesset, compared with 53 for Netanyahu's allies, while the Joint List and United Arab List hold the remaining 19 seats, giving Eisenkot a potential majority with their support. President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a government on Nov. 8 following the Oct. 27 elections, and he has 28 days to do so, with a possible 14-day extension.

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