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Summit opens under Xi’s chairmanship

China opened the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen on Thursday, preparing to host the first-ever trilateral meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Xi delivered the opening remarks as chair of the summit, which brings together 21 regional economies.

The trilateral talks are expected to address nuclear disarmament, the Russia-Ukraine war, Iran and broader trade issues. China’s Foreign Ministry said the three leaders will discuss “issues concerning global peace” amid ongoing wars in Iran and Ukraine as well as Israeli attacks on Gaza. It will be the third meeting between Trump and Xi this year.

Nuclear arsenals on the agenda

“We’re going to talk about denuclearization,” Trump said earlier, acknowledging the difficulty nuclear-armed powers face in giving up their arsenals. He expressed optimism that the leaders “have a chance to accomplish a lot.” According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), China possessed an estimated 620 nuclear warheads as of January 2026, compared with 5,042 held by the US and 5,420 by Russia.

Beijing has repeatedly rejected calls for nuclear disarmament negotiations, arguing that its nuclear arsenal is significantly smaller than those of the US and Russia. It remains unclear whether the leaders will discuss Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip and prospects for a two-state solution. Trump also said he may meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his Asian tour, though Pyongyang has not confirmed any arrangement.

Two-day forum in Guangdong

Shenzhen, in China’s Guangdong province, is hosting the two-day APEC summit from Wednesday under the theme “To Prosper and Win the Future Together.” Leaders and representatives of 21 member economies are attending, and more than 2,000 business and political representatives are expected to join alongside the leaders’ meetings.

Established in 1989, the APEC forum comprises 21 member economies, including China, the United States, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam. It accounts for more than 60% of global GDP and around 40% of the world’s population.

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