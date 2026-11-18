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Xi greets Trump on arrival

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday welcomed US President Donald Trump to China, expressing hope for deeper discussions on bilateral relations, Asia-Pacific cooperation and the international landscape. Xi referred to the welcoming ceremony that Trump and his wife Melania held for him during his September visit to the US, according to China’s Xinhua news agency.

“China is a country that values etiquette and has a tradition of reciprocity,” Xi told Trump. “I welcome you back to China and look forward to having an in-depth exchange of views with you on major issues concerning China-US relations, Asia-Pacific cooperation and the international landscape,” he said, calling for a constructive relationship based on “respect, fairness, and reciprocity.”

Trump thanks his host

Trump thanked Xi for personally welcoming him at the airport, Xinhua reported. He said he was delighted to visit China again and believed the trip would further advance bilateral relations and achieve complete success.

The welcome featured a flypast by Chinese fighter jets, mirroring the reception Xi received during his US state visit.

Summit and talks ahead

Trump arrived in China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, with talks expected to address trade, regional security and ongoing conflicts, including the wars in Iran and Ukraine. A planned trilateral meeting involving Xi, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday is also expected to focus on global peace, and the visit marks the third meeting between Xi and Trump this year.

According to the White House, Trump was also scheduled to hold two meetings on Wednesday, one with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and another with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

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