Request filed ahead of New York visit

The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) filed a request with the US Justice Department on Tuesday seeking the prosecution of former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon and genocide in the Palestinian enclave. The foundation said in a statement that the request concerns alleged crimes it says Gallant authorized or ordered during his tenure between October 2023 and November 2024, when he oversaw Israel's military campaigns in Gaza and Lebanon following the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack on Israel.

The filing comes ahead of Gallant's planned visit to New York City on Wednesday, where he is expected to deliver a keynote address at the annual summit of the MirYam Institute, a pro-Israel nonprofit organization.

Allegations against Gallant

HRF said Gallant bears responsibility for Israel's military policies in Gaza and Lebanon, citing widespread civilian deaths, destruction of residential areas, displacement and attacks on health care facilities. According to the foundation, more than 43,000 Palestinians had been killed in Gaza by the time Gallant was dismissed in November 2024, while 90% of residential housing had been destroyed and nearly the entire population displaced.

The foundation also accused Israeli forces under Gallant's command of killing more than 2,600 people in Lebanon, targeting health care facilities and emergency vehicles, and carrying out the September 2024 pager explosions that killed 12 people and wounded nearly 3,000. It cited Gallant's October 2023 announcement of a “complete siege” in Gaza, including cuts to electricity, water, food and fuel, as evidence of alleged incitement to genocide.

Legal basis cited by the foundation

HRF argued that US legislation, including the War Crimes Act and Genocide Statute, provides a legal basis for prosecuting Gallant if he enters US territory, regardless of where the alleged crimes took place. It also urged Washington to fulfill its obligations under the Geneva Conventions to investigate and prosecute individuals suspected of grave breaches, arguing that Gallant cannot automatically claim immunity for alleged violations of international law.

Gallant has been subject to an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant since November 2024 for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. The foundation further called on US lawmakers to repeal or amend the American Service-Members' Protection Act to allow cooperation with the ICC in its investigation into Palestine.

Tlaib condemns planned appearance

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib condemned Gallant's planned appearance at the event in New York City, accusing him of responsibility for genocide and mass killings in Gaza and Lebanon. “We cannot normalize war criminals walking freely in our cities. Yoav Gallant is responsible for genocide and mass murder in Gaza and Lebanon. He has an ICC warrant for his arrest. He belongs in the Hague, not on a speaking tour. Our government continues to support genocide,” Tlaib said on the US social media platform X.

The developments come amid continued Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas that took effect in October 2025. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli attacks since the ceasefire began have killed at least 1,650 Palestinians and injured 5,975 others, while Israel's war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 176,000 since Oct. 8, 2023, most of them women and children.

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