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Defense ties at the center of the alliance

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Washington and Manila were expanding their defense cooperation, describing the US-Philippines alliance as stronger than ever amid growing security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region. He spoke during a bilateral meeting with the Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the sidelines of the ASEAN-China Summit in Manila.

Trump said the two countries had experienced periods of strained relations under previous administrations but were now working closely together. “We've been your ally, and then you had some moments where that alliance wasn't very good during a couple of administrations ago. It was not a very good alliance, but our alliance has never been better,” he said.

He described expanding defense cooperation as a central pillar of the relationship and said Washington was working with Manila to strengthen security arrangements in the region. “Working with President Marcos, we're also expanding our defense cooperation, which has always been a key pillar of security for this part of the world,” Trump said.

Energy and nuclear power on the agenda

The US president also pointed to opportunities for greater energy cooperation, highlighting American oil and natural gas production and a proposed major pipeline project in Alaska aimed at exporting energy supplies to allies across the Pacific. “The United States is now the world's leading producer of oil and natural gas by a lot, and we've just announced a major new pipeline in Alaska to export affordable, abundant supplies of energy to our allies and friends across the Pacific,” he said.

Trump described the Philippines as a natural potential partner in the initiative, adding that discussions between the two governments were already underway. “The Philippines would be a very natural partner in this effort. We're working on that,” he said.

On nuclear power, Trump said the US and Philippines are “going to probably do something very big.” “We're very much into nuclear now that it's safe, powerful, and safe, and inexpensive,” he added.

South China Sea and Iran

Trump also told reporters he was “not concerned” about the South China Sea. Turning to Iran, he said the US was “doing very well in Iran, to put it mildly.”

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