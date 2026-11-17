See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Alert covers the UK and the rest of Europe

US embassies across Europe have issued a coordinated security alert for American citizens, warning of possible terror attacks as the holiday season approaches. The US Embassy in London released the statement regarding a security alert for the UK and the rest of Europe.

"US citizens should remain vigilant of their surroundings and practice sound personal security and situational awareness," the embassy said in the statement.

Crowded public places flagged

The statement said large gatherings and public events may present a "target of opportunity for terrorist groups and criminals." Terror attacks may target tourist locations such as markets, transportation hubs, shopping malls, places of worship, and other public areas, it warned.

"US citizens should exercise extra vigilance at holiday festivals and events and other locations with large crowds," the embassy added.

Travel disruptions remain possible

Disruptions to travel and daily life remain possible across Europe during the holiday season, the embassy said, recalling that hoax bomb threats had targeted civil aviation in many European countries and disrupted flights this month. "Americans should monitor local news during holiday travel abroad to stay informed about local events or developments that could disrupt transportation or daily life," read the statement.

The embassy also urged all US citizens abroad to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive the latest security updates for their destinations.

Life

US Reportedly Loses Measles-Elimination Status

World

US naval presence in Middle East tops peak of Iran war: Israeli institute

World

Israeli army critically wounds Palestinian, blows up homes in central Gaza