Connectivity push in Brussels

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended the Second Ministerial Meeting on Cross-Regional Security and Connectivity in Brussels on Monday as part of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, diplomatic sources said. Fidan emphasized Türkiye's strategic role as a hub connecting Europe, the Black Sea, the Caucasus and Central Asia, saying Ankara must assume greater responsibility and take the lead in strengthening regional connectivity.

“Türkiye's central role here is, of course, recognized by everyone. We need to take responsibility commensurate with this role, both by proposing solutions and by taking the lead,” Fidan told Anadolu after the meeting. He described the gathering as significant in both its agenda and outcomes, stressing the need to move beyond developing connectivity strategies and take concrete steps toward implementing them.

Representatives from EU member states and countries across the Black Sea region, the South Caucasus and Central Asia took part, Fidan said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal. According to Fidan, participants addressed the importance of advancing various connectivity projects in a coordinated manner to promote international stability and prosperity, including the Middle Corridor, Development Road, Three Seas Initiative and Global Gateway.

Black Sea session and sideline meetings

Fidan also took part in a session titled “Advancing Security Commitments for the Black Sea Region,” the sources added. He emphasized the importance of regional ownership in ensuring security in the Black Sea and underlined the indispensable role of the Montreux Convention for the Turkish Straits.

The discussions examined lessons learned from disruptions caused by wars and crises in the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Black Sea, exploring ways to make regional connections more resilient, he said. The talks focused on ensuring more efficient and uninterrupted flows of trade, energy and data.

On the sidelines, Fidan held bilateral talks with Romanian Foreign Minister Dan Neculaescu, as well as bilateral meetings with officials from Ukraine, Germany, Lithuania, Denmark, Bulgaria and Moldova. He said bringing together the complementary capacities and experience of Türkiye and EU member states within a shared strategic perspective would give fresh impetus to economic relations and serve the interests of both sides, and reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to remaining a strong and reliable partner in implementing concrete, long-term connectivity projects.

Russia-Ukraine negotiations

Fidan addressed the latest developments in US-mediated talks held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. Recalling that Türkiye had hosted several rounds of talks in the same format and remained in contact with the parties, he said fundamental disagreements had yet to be resolved. “I believe it is my duty to inform the relevant public that the substance of the issue remains unresolved,” he said.

Russia is seeking control of the remaining part of the Donbas region, which it considers part of its territory, while Ukraine is unwilling to cede land it regards as its homeland, Fidan explained. He identified the territorial dispute as a central obstacle to a peace agreement. “According to the Russian definition, 11% to 12% of the territory remains; according to the Ukrainians, the figure is 18%. Discussions are taking place on issues beyond this remaining area,” he said.

Any peace agreement would need to clearly establish the future line of contact between Russian and Ukrainian forces, with the Donbas dispute remaining the most critical issue in the negotiations, he stressed.

Security guarantees and European architecture

Security guarantees sought by both sides are another major issue, Fidan said. A settlement would not only bring peace between Russia and Ukraine but also reshape relations between Russia and Europe, so the future security architecture governing those relations must be discussed openly and in concrete terms, he added.

Fidan noted that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had extensive experience in such matters through his longstanding involvement in diplomatic efforts, and that Türkiye had presented proposals to the parties. “Essentially, there are a number of issues: determining the line of contact, resolving the Donbas issue, establishing security guarantees, defining a new security architecture between Europe and Russia, and, of course, determining what will happen to sanctions and Russia's frozen assets as Ukraine rebuilds,” he said. These issues form the core provisions of the agreement under discussion, and he acknowledged the difficulty of finding common ground: “As you can appreciate, reaching an agreement on all these issues in a way that satisfies every party is quite difficult.”

Grain shipments and Black Sea navigation

Noting that diplomatic efforts concerning the Black Sea were continuing, Fidan said Türkiye was exploring ways to resume grain shipments to international markets. “We are looking into how grain can once again reach global markets. We are talking to both Ukraine and Russia. We also discussed this issue with our European partners and Ukrainian colleagues,” he said.

Türkiye has proposed several measures to facilitate grain exports, particularly to help meet the needs of poorer countries, he said. “We actually finalized part of those proposals today,” Fidan said, noting that the issue directly affected Black Sea countries, including Bulgaria and Romania. He said he had discussed the matter with officials from Bulgaria, Romania and Ukraine, following recent contacts with Russian representatives.

“We hope the formula we have in mind will lead somewhere and that we will be able to resolve this issue. It is a difficult equation because Russia does not want an interim agreement with Ukraine on the Black Sea without a permanent peace agreement,” he said. Fidan added that it was too early to share the ideas with the public, and that Ankara was discussing them with the relevant parties: “If they can be implemented in the coming days, God willing, we will share them.”