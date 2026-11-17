See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Türkiye has been reelected to the Council of the United Nations' International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for a seventh consecutive term, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday, describing the result as a reaffirmation of the international community's confidence in the country.

Council elections in Qatar

In a statement, the ministry said Türkiye secured another term in the council elections held in Qatar on Monday. The ITU is the UN's specialized agency for information and communication technologies and telecommunications.

Ministry statement

"The development is a strong confirmation of the international confidence placed in our country in the fields of science and technology," the ministry said. Türkiye will continue contributing to international cooperation aimed at shaping the global digital agenda, the statement added.