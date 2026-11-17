British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Monday that Britain has “lost more than we gained” from Brexit, adding that the country eventually left the European Union “on bad terms with bad feelings.” He was speaking at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in London.

“Looking back, Brexit was the first domino to fall in a global move towards more isolationism and protectionism,” Burnham said. He argued that the “hard Brexit” delivered under a Conservative government “is not good enough for Britain,” saying the country could not afford another 10 years “like the ones we've just lived through.”

Russia and a changed world

“The saddest thing of all is this: it is exactly what our enemies wanted. Russia wanted disunity within NATO and a weaker Europe less able to counter its plans for Ukraine,” he said. Noting that Britain’s standing in the world has diminished in the years since Brexit, Burnham said that is why now is “the right time to set out our new approach.”

“The world has changed since 2016. In 2016, it looked a lot easier to go it alone. Today, not so much,” he added. His remarks came ahead of an EU-UK summit that will take place in Brussels on Friday, and Burnham said earlier that he believes a “win-win” deal can be reached with the EU at the key meeting.

Three tests for a new deal

Turning to Friday’s summit, Burnham stressed that any new deal “has to pass three tests.” It must “be consistent with our manifesto and red lines,” he said, ruling out a return to either the single market or the customs union, and it has to “improve the Brexit deal to bring it closer to what people thought they were getting in 2016.”

The third test, he added, is his Makerfield test — Makerfield being his Greater Manchester constituency — under which a deal has to improve lives in previously neglected areas of the country. Burnham said that while it may be “easier” not to bring up Brexit, “if we are going to be serious about growth, then we are going to have to have this conversation. It's like the Emperor's New clothes, where no one is prepared to say the obvious truth.”

For the UK to be serious about economic growth, it is “not in a position to turn its back on a potential deal that could add up to 0.4% to GDP,” he said. “It will mean presenting legislation to Parliament next week and we will do nothing that crosses our red lines this side of a general election,” he added.

After the summit, his government will start a discussion with EU partners about options for the country’s long-term relationship, Burnham said, recognizing that “both Britain and the EU are very different to what they were.” “This will take time, and we will present those options and our assessment of them to inform decisions in the next parliament,” he said.

Gaza, Ukraine and Iran

Burnham said that too often in foreign policy, “we pose a false choice between our values and our interests.” Britain’s response to Israeli attacks on Gaza since the Hamas attacks in October 2023 “left many questioning our moral compass,” he noted, adding that Britain will “work with all partners” in the Middle East “to support peace and security across the region.”

“That includes working with the new Israeli government if they end the violence, stop building settlements on Palestinian land and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza in the volumes that are needed,” he said. On Ukraine, he said the UK’s support to Kyiv is driven by “our values,” but at the same time, “there's no doubt it serves our interests.”

“If Russian aggression is not checked at the gates of Europe, it won't be long before we face it more directly ourselves,” Burnham added. On the Iran war, he said it cannot be allowed to continue “indefinitely, as it drives the prices of energy through the roof for ordinary people.” “We are working to support the mediators in securing an agreement that ends the war, reopens the Strait of Hormuz, and prevents Iran from developing a nuclear weapon,” he said.