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Leaders discuss regional issues

Leaders of ASEAN member states, along with partner and dialogue partners, are taking part in the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Pasay City, Metro Manila, in the Philippines. The talks cover the South China Sea, the Myanmar crisis, digital economic development, energy security and regional security issues.

Daniel Ceng

Daniel Ceng

Plus Three Summit and gala dinner

ASEAN leaders and top officials from dialogue partners attended the ASEAN Plus Three Summit, held as part of the 49th ASEAN Summit, on November 17, 2026. A day earlier, on November 16, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived for a gala dinner marking the summit.