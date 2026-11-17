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Kremlin praise for joint operation

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday praised North Korean troops for their role in retaking parts of Russia’s Kursk region, as he hosted Jo Yong-won, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, at the Kremlin. Putin said North Korean soldiers had fought alongside Russian forces in an operation to regain control of parts of the western Russian region seized by Ukraine.

“We will never forget the heroism of the Korean fighters who fought shoulder to shoulder with Russian servicemen,” Putin said, adding that Moscow planned to unveil a monument in Kursk by the end of the year to commemorate the joint military operation. He also commended North Korean engineering and construction units for helping restore infrastructure and return the region to normal life.

Pyongyang reaffirms support for Moscow

Jo, an aide to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said the delegation’s visit reflected the North Korean party and government’s firm support for Putin. He reaffirmed Pyongyang’s support for Moscow’s efforts to counter “attempts by the US and the collective West to revive neocolonialism and neo-Nazism,” as well as efforts to establish a multipolar world order.

Jo arrived in Moscow on Nov. 14 at the invitation of United Russia Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, leading a party and government delegation. The talks came several days before Putin is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy points to missile shipments

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram that Russia was receiving increasing quantities of ballistic missiles from North Korea, with deliveries reaching dozens per month. He said European countries, including Germany, France, the UK and Italy, possessed missiles capable of carrying out “really effective strikes,” and called for renewed discussions on destroying ballistic missile launchers in Russia.

North Korea became one of Russia’s main allies during the war in Ukraine, with Pyongyang sending troops in 2024 to fight Ukrainian forces in Kursk. Kyiv and the West have said throughout the war that Pyongyang is arming Moscow.