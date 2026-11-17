Trump voters stayed home

More than one-third of voters who supported US President Donald Trump in 2024, or 35%, did not vote in this year’s Nov. 3 midterm elections, compared with 22% of those who backed then-Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, according to a report from pollster J.L. Partners released Monday. The report is titled “Sitting Out the Surf: How Turnout, Not Swing, Built the Blue Wave.”

It found that Trump’s non-graduate voters, rural voters and retirees stayed home in large numbers, effectively dooming the Republican majority at the ballot box before any switching took place. Among Trump’s 2024 voters, 46% of those without a college education, 39% of rural voters and 44% of those over 65 did not vote in 2026.

Turnout outweighed switching

The analysis drew on a 1,000-person election-day poll and more than 30,000 interviews conducted during the campaign. It found that around 70% of the Democratic surge in the midterms was due to turnout effects rather than voters switching sides.

Turnout accounted for 10 points of the 15-point swing toward Democrats, from a 2-point Republican advantage in 2024 to a 13-point Democratic advantage in 2026, while voters switching sides accounted for the other five. Just under one in 10 Trump voters, or 8%, switched to Democratic candidates.

What drove the vote

Democrats won voters who strongly disapproved of Trump by a 90-percentage-point margin. Some 48% of Democratic voters said their vote was against Trump rather than for the party’s platform, while 50% of switchers said they still view the Republican Party favorably.

The cost of living and the economy dominated, with a third of 2026 voters (33%) picking one of them, and no other issue got more than 9%. James Johnson, the founding director of J.L. Partners, said: “Even without a single voter switching, the GOP would have lost the Senate and House.”