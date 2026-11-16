New international student enrollment in US falls 15% this fall

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Second straight year of decline

New international student enrollment at US universities fell 15% this fall, extending a multi-year contraction driven by visa hurdles and rising costs, according to survey data reported on Monday by The New York Times and Inside Higher Ed. The preliminary fall 2026 snapshot comes from the Institute of International Education (IIE), a nonprofit organization affiliated with the US State Department that surveyed more than 800 institutions, and it follows an 18% drop in fall 2025.

The US remained the top global study destination, hosting more than 1 million international students in the 2025-2026 academic year. The overall enrollment decline tripled from 3% last year to 9% in fall 2026, while participation in the Optional Practical Training (OPT) post-graduation work program fell 6% — its first decline in five years.

Master's programs hit hardest

Cross-referencing IIE data with October 2026 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) student visa records shows the downturn is concentrated in shorter graduate degree programs. Active visas for master’s degree candidates dropped 15% from a year earlier, after overall graduate enrollment fell 13% in 2025-2026, while bachelor’s degree visas held steady and doctoral visas rose 6%.

Of the surveyed institutions, 88% cited visa application issues as a top driver of the decline. Travel restrictions followed at 70%, competition from rival destinations at 60%, and tuition and living costs at 45%.

Budget strain and shifting origins

Because international students frequently pay full tuition, declining enrollment is straining university budgets. NAFSA: Association of International Educators, an international education advocacy group, estimates that fall 2026 losses will cost the US economy $2.4 billion and 31,000 jobs.

Arrivals from top sending countries India and China fell roughly 6% and 4%, respectively, in 2025-2026. Student numbers from Nepal, Bangladesh, Canada, Italy and Ghana, by contrast, reached record highs.