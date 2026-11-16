Vance ‘undecided’ on 2028 presidential run, Axios reports

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US Vice President JD Vance is “undecided” about whether to run in the 2028 presidential election and may not reach a final decision until after the New Year, Axios reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources who spoke about his plans for the race.

Decision may wait until late spring

The sources said Vance has discussed the possibility of running with his wife Usha and other family members. They added that he would not make a final decision until after the New Year and might not announce it until late spring.

According to the report, Vance is cautious about announcing his candidacy too early, as doing so could shift public attention away from President Donald Trump.

Midterm losses leave Vance’s position unchanged

People close to the vice president argued that the Republicans’ losses in the midterm elections had not changed Vance’s position as the party’s “leading candidate” for 2028. They noted that he has connections with influential donors such as Peter Thiel, David Sacks and Elon Musk.

Ties to the Rockbridge Network

The same people said Vance built relationships during the midterm campaign with officials who could prove “beneficial” to him in 2028. Following the midterms, he met with members of the Rockbridge Network, a large network of technology leaders and conservative donors that he helped establish, it was reported.

The group could potentially support his presidential campaign in 2028, according to the report.