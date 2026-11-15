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US attorney warns Sen. Warren against targeting Trump associates

Yenişafak English AA17:53, 15/11/2026, SundayG: Update: 18:45, 15/11/2026, Sunday
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US Attorney Aaron F. Reitz told Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren in a formal litigation hold letter that politically motivated oversight inquiries into private associates of President Donald Trump could violate federal civil rights statutes.

Litigation hold letter

A US federal prosecutor warned Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Sunday against using her upcoming congressional oversight powers to target private citizens and companies linked to US President Donald Trump. US Attorney Aaron F. Reitz delivered the warning in a formal litigation hold letter to the Massachusetts lawmaker, writing: “The American people are entitled to freely associate without their elected officials terrorizing them with aggressive, harassing government action.”

Reitz accused Warren, who is positioned to chair the Senate Banking Committee following the midterm elections, of planning to abuse investigative authority to punish Trump’s corporate and financial backers. Citing a recent television interview, two oversight letters and an opinion piece in Time magazine, he argued that politically motivated inquiries lack a “legitimate legislative purpose” and infringe upon executive and judicial powers.

Civil rights argument

The prosecutor contended that threatening subpoenas against Trump associates could violate federal civil rights statutes, specifically 18 USC Sections 241 and 242, by chilling First Amendment rights to free association. “In sum, you appear eager to wield your future gavel like a tomahawk, hunting for the scalps of President Trump’s private associates,” Reitz wrote, adding that Warren’s rhetoric sends a “strong smoke signal” of retaliatory intent.

Preservation notice

The preservation notice directs Warren, her Senate staff, consultants and campaign personnel to retain all relevant documents and electronic communications related to her “intent to weaponize.” She has until 6 pm Eastern Time (2300GMT) on Nov. 23 to confirm compliance in writing or face potential legal sanctions.

Warren did not immediately respond publicly to the prosecutor’s letter.

Titles :elizabeth warrendonald trumpsenate banking committeelitigation hold letterus senatefirst amendmentmidterm elections
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US attorney warns Sen. Warren against targeting Trump associates
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