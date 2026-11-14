Mossad chief in Washington as Israel presses Trump to resume Iran war: Report

See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Mossad director holds talks with Trump officials

Roman Gofman, the director of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, was in Washington on Friday for talks with senior Trump administration officials about the war with Iran, Axios reported, citing three sources familiar with the matter. His visit included a meeting with CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and he is also expected to travel to Miami for talks with White House envoy Steve Witkoff, according to the report.

Mossad, the CIA and the White House declined to comment, according to the report. Axios said the visit comes while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressing President Donald Trump to resume the war against Iran.

Trump says force is possible “right now”

Trump said on Thursday he could use military force against Iran “right now” if US allies or ships were threatened. Asked in an interview with the Salem News Channel whether he would hesitate to use force, he replied: “No hesitation. We’re doing very well with it right now.”

“But the answer is, if I saw things going the other way, I would do that, and it’s possible I would do it right now,” Trump added.

War began on Feb. 28

The US and Israel launched the war against Iran on Feb. 28, and Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel and on targets in the Gulf region, where US military bases are located. Iran also effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy supplies.

A memorandum of understanding signed in June was intended to pave the way for a final peace agreement, but the process collapsed amid disagreements, including over navigation through the strait.