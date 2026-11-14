Mossad chief in Washington as Israel presses Trump to resume Iran war: Report

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Turkish Aerospace Industries CEO Mehmet Demiroglu said Spain plans to purchase 15 additional Hurjet trainer aircraft after signing a deal for 30 of the Turkish-made supersonic jets, with deliveries to the European nation scheduled to begin in 2028.ASELSAN announced that its GOKALP Counter-UAV System successfully destroyed a target drone using a hit-to-kill interceptor during a live demonstration at the company's Ogulbey Technology Base, marking the entry of a fully mobile and cost-effective solution into Türkiye's autonomous air defense portfolio.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday criticized the existing global order and the United Nations, warning that binding international accords and judicial rulings are increasingly ignored while the UN system lacks legitimacy for failing to reflect the will of the global community.Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday that Ankara has finalized preparations to submit the Mecca defense agreement to parliament for approval, stressing that the pact provides for mutual defense and does not authorize attacks or troop deployments to other countries.The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai for discoveries explaining how molecular asymmetry essential to life emerges through autocatalysis, resolving a century-old mystery about homochirality with significant implications for drug development.

Mossad director holds talks with Trump officials

Roman Gofman, the director of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, was in Washington on Friday for talks with senior Trump administration officials about the war with Iran, Axios reported, citing three sources familiar with the matter. His visit included a meeting with CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and he is also expected to travel to Miami for talks with White House envoy Steve Witkoff, according to the report.

Mossad, the CIA and the White House declined to comment, according to the report. Axios said the visit comes while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressing President Donald Trump to resume the war against Iran.

Trump says force is possible “right now”

Trump said on Thursday he could use military force against Iran “right now” if US allies or ships were threatened. Asked in an interview with the Salem News Channel whether he would hesitate to use force, he replied: “No hesitation. We’re doing very well with it right now.”

“But the answer is, if I saw things going the other way, I would do that, and it’s possible I would do it right now,” Trump added.

War began on Feb. 28

The US and Israel launched the war against Iran on Feb. 28, and Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel and on targets in the Gulf region, where US military bases are located. Iran also effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy supplies.

A memorandum of understanding signed in June was intended to pave the way for a final peace agreement, but the process collapsed amid disagreements, including over navigation through the strait.

Titles :roman gofmanmossadjohn ratcliffeciasteve witkoffdonald trumpbenjamin netanyahuiran warstrait of hormuzaxios
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Mossad chief in Washington as Israel presses Trump to resume Iran war: Report
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