Netanyahu talks possible resumption of Iran attacks with Eisenkot: Israeli media

Netanyahu and Eisenkot meet

Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the possible resumption of attacks on Iran with Gadi Eisenkot, who has been tasked with forming the next government, Israeli media reported on Friday. According to Channel 12, the meeting took place on Thursday, when Netanyahu sought to share intelligence on Iran with Eisenkot.

The broadcaster cited an “informed” source who said the intelligence “could change his view” of Netanyahu’s motives for resuming attacks. Channel 12 said Eisenkot was not aware that Mossad chief Roman Gofman was visiting Washington to discuss the issue, but it did not indicate whether he was deliberately kept uninformed about Gofman’s visit.

The meeting came amid a political transition in Israel, after Netanyahu's bloc lost its parliamentary majority in the Oct. 27 elections and Eisenkot was tasked with forming a new government. Eisenkot had warned Netanyahu against carrying out unnecessary military operations before a government is formed.

Military reservations about timing

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported that Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir supports a military operation against Iran but does not believe the current timing is appropriate. Zamir favors coordination with the US and choosing suitable timing and conditions for the operation, it said.

An unnamed security source cited by KAN said the Israeli army sees no immediate Iranian threat requiring a new attack and has warned against entering a prolonged war of attrition. The source also ruled out renewing the war in the coming weeks. Channel 12 previously reported disagreements between Netanyahu and Zamir over moves that could lead to a new confrontation with Iran, but Netanyahu’s office denied the report.

Mossad chief in Washington

The Haaretz newspaper reported on Friday that Gofman met CIA Director John Ratcliffe in Washington and was expected to meet US envoy Steve Witkoff, as part of Israeli efforts to secure Washington’s support for renewed attacks against Iran. Channel 13 said Gofman would present intelligence concerning Iran’s nuclear program and development of long-range missiles, as well as Israeli claims that Tehran violated agreements with Washington.

There was no comment from the relevant US or Israeli authorities on details of the visit, according to Haaretz. Netanyahu’s moves come amid Israeli concerns, according to media reports, that Washington and Tehran could reach an agreement that eases pressure on Iran without addressing its nuclear program or missile capabilities, and they coincide with concerns among parts of the Israeli opposition that military decisions made during the transition of power could affect the formation of the next government.