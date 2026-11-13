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Damascus joins SunExpress network

SunExpress, a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, said in a press release Friday that it had launched direct flights to Damascus from Türkiye's coastal cities of Antalya and Izmir under its winter schedule. The carrier has added the Syrian capital to its Middle East network.

Across the two routes, SunExpress will operate four flights each week from the Turkish cities. The services provide direct travel options to Damascus from both Antalya and Izmir.

Antalya service begins

SunExpress operated its inaugural Antalya-Damascus flight on Thursday, Nov. 12. The route will run twice weekly, with services scheduled for Thursdays and Saturdays.

The new flights form part of the carrier's winter schedule. They connect Antalya directly with the Syrian capital through a regular weekly service.

Izmir-Damascus flights

Services between Izmir and Damascus will begin on Friday, Nov. 13. Flights are scheduled twice a week on Wednesdays and Fridays.

SunExpress is also continuing its winter flights between Izmir and Aleppo, expanding air connectivity between Türkiye and Syria through the new routes.