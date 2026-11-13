53 countries urge Israel to open Gaza access

Call for humanitarian access

Fifty-three countries and organizations, including Türkiye, urged Israel on Thursday to allow rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access into the Gaza Strip in a statement delivered in Hamilton, Canada.

Sarah MacIntosh, the UK’s permanent representative to the UN, spoke on behalf of the co-signatories of the Gaza Call to Action on Humanitarian Access and Health, led by the UK, Qatar and Jordan, at a news conference at UN headquarters.

Concerns over Gaza conditions

MacIntosh said the comprehensive peace plan endorsed by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803 provides for the immediate entry into Gaza of full humanitarian assistance at levels no lower than those agreed on 19 January 2025. “The comprehensive peace plan, endorsed by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, provides for the immediate entry into Gaza of full humanitarian assistance at levels no lower than those agreed on 19 January 2025. This has not yet been realized,” she said.

She noted that progress to improve the humanitarian situation is possible when political will allows, but said that “as winter sets in, far too many people in Gaza are still without adequate shelter and risk exposure to hypothermia, respiratory infections, waterborne diseases, and other preventable illnesses.” The comments came after the October 2025 ceasefire.

Appeal to incoming Israeli government

Following elections in Israel, MacIntosh renewed the call for the incoming government to allow and facilitate rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza, through all available crossings and land routes. She also urged Israel to restore the medical referral pathway to hospitals in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

The appeal included opening and expediting transparent criminal investigations into attacks against healthcare and humanitarian workers, as well as allowing senior international delegations and journalists to access Gaza. The countries said they would support urgent winterisation preparation efforts by providing shelter, water, sanitation and health supplies to reduce suffering and mitigate public health risks.