Türkiye's Erdogan meets Iran's Pezeshkian at COP31 in Antalya

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Erdogan meets Pezeshkian

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Iranian counterpart Mesoud Pezeshkian on Thursday as world leaders gathered in Antalya for COP31, where discussions focused on making cities more resilient to climate change and expanding electricity use in buildings and transport.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, chief of the National Intelligence Organization Ibrahim Kalin, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, the president's chief advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic and other officials attended the meeting.

COP31 focuses on cities and energy

The UN climate summit COP31 was continuing Thursday in Türkiye's Mediterranean city of Antalya, with world leaders returning for the second and final day of their summit. Governments, local authorities, businesses and investors were set to discuss financing for energy-efficient buildings, power grid upgrades and measures to help cities withstand extreme weather.

New finance and investment announcements were expected during the day. Electrification was among the priorities of Türkiye's COP31 action agenda, including the replacement of fossil fuel heating with electric heat pumps and the switch to electric buses in cities.

Climate commitments and business forum

These changes can help cut emissions as more electricity comes from clean sources, while grid upgrades can help meet rising demand. Leaders were also set to meet Thursday morning on cuts in methane and other greenhouse gases to limit near-term warming.

They were expected to review progress on earlier pledges, announce new commitments and discuss how to finance them. The COP31 Business Forum was also set to open the same day, bringing business leaders together to discuss the private sector's role in financing and delivering projects in clean energy, urban infrastructure and climate adaptation.

Türkiye holds COP31 presidency

The UN conference opened Nov. 9 and runs through Nov. 20, with Türkiye holding the COP31 presidency and Australia leading the formal negotiations, which continue after the leaders' summit ends Thursday.

The talks cover emissions cuts, adaptation and climate finance, including ways to help developing countries fund and carry out their climate plans. The presidency's wider action agenda also includes zero waste, food security, ocean protection and climate-resilient health systems.