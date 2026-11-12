Turkish president Erdogan holds several meetings on COP31 sidelines

12/11/2026, Thursday19:14

Menu

Türkiye

EducationLocal NewsPolitics

World

Middle EastEuropeAmericaAsiaAfrica

Columns

Archive Columns

Sports

FootballBasketballMotor SportsVolleyballTennisF1Extreme SportsGolfCricketOlympics

Economy

Turkey EconomyWorld EconomyAutomotiveReal EstatePressad

Technology

İnternetScienceMobile

Life

CinemaTravelCulture And ArtsInterviewBookHealthArchaelogyCurrent

Video

NewsWorldSportsEconomyTechnologyLife

Gallery

NewsWorldSportsEconomyTechnologyLife

EDITION   :

TRTRENENARARFRFRRURUURUR

Notifications

You have no new notificationsHome
Turkish Aerospace Industries CEO Mehmet Demiroglu said Spain plans to purchase 15 additional Hurjet trainer aircraft after signing a deal for 30 of the Turkish-made supersonic jets, with deliveries to the European nation scheduled to begin in 2028.ASELSAN announced that its GOKALP Counter-UAV System successfully destroyed a target drone using a hit-to-kill interceptor during a live demonstration at the company's Ogulbey Technology Base, marking the entry of a fully mobile and cost-effective solution into Türkiye's autonomous air defense portfolio.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday criticized the existing global order and the United Nations, warning that binding international accords and judicial rulings are increasingly ignored while the UN system lacks legitimacy for failing to reflect the will of the global community.Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday that Ankara has finalized preparations to submit the Mecca defense agreement to parliament for approval, stressing that the pact provides for mutual defense and does not authorize attacks or troop deployments to other countries.The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai for discoveries explaining how molecular asymmetry essential to life emerges through autocatalysis, resolving a century-old mystery about homochirality with significant implications for drug development.

Turkish president Erdogan holds several meetings on COP31 sidelines

Yenişafak English AA16:18, 12/11/2026, ThursdayG: Update: 17:31, 12/11/2026, Thursday
AA
See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
File photo

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday held several meetings with officials from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Georgia, Sudan and Libya on the sidelines of the UN climate conference COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, discussing bilateral relations and regional issues.

Meetings with Congo and Georgia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held several meetings on Thursday on the sidelines of COP31, the UN climate conference, in the southern city of Antalya, Türkiye. He met President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Antoine Tshisekedi, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

The meeting covered bilateral relations and regional issues, with Erdogan saying Türkiye's partnership with Congo was developing across all areas and that the two countries would continue taking steps in various fields, particularly trade, transportation and the defense industry. He said Türkiye supports Congo's territorial integrity and expressed hope for the establishment of lasting stability in the country, while Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, governing Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesman Omer Celik and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin also attended.

Erdogan also met Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili on the sidelines of the summit. “The leaders discussed the Türkiye–Georgia bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues,” the directorate said.

Describing Georgia as an important trading partner, Erdogan noted that efforts were ongoing to reach bilateral trade volume targets. He also stressed the importance of making the most effective use of the Türkiye–Georgia–Azerbaijan cooperation mechanisms.

Türkiye-Sudan relations

Erdogan met Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on the sidelines of the summit, the directorate said. Their meeting addressed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Sudan, along with regional issues.

Erdogan said the two countries would continue efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and emphasized the importance of further steps to expand cooperation in various fields, particularly the defense industry, investment and agriculture. He reaffirmed Türkiye's unwavering support for Sudan's unity, territorial integrity and independence, saying Ankara was closely monitoring developments on the ground and supported the proposed “Sudan Peace Initiative.”

Talks with Libya

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also met with Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh on the sidelines of COP31. The two leaders discussed regional issues and bilateral relations during their meeting.

Erdogan vowed that Türkiye would strengthen its support for Libya's stability, stressing that no initiative could succeed on the ground without Libya's backing.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoganerdogancop31antalyafelix antoine tshisekedimikheil kavelashviliabdel fattah al-burhanabdulhamid dbeibehtürkiye-africa relations
Comments

Comments you share on our site are a valuable resource for other users. Please be respectful of different opinions and other users. Avoid using rude, aggressive, derogatory, or discriminatory language.

Turkish president Erdogan holds several meetings on COP31 sidelines
File photo
Cookie Preferences

Every category other than essential cookies stays off unless you turn it on. You can change your choice and withdraw your consent at any time. Cookie Notice

Essential Cookies3 cookies

Session, security and load-balancing cookies the site technically needs to work.

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

ARRAffinity

Stored so that user requests can reach the same server.

For the duration of the session

kvkk-consent

Stores your cookie choice.

365 Days

cf_clearance

Stores the Cloudflare security check.

365 Days
Always active
Analytics Cookies4 cookies

Google Analytics cookies measuring visits and usage.

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

_ga

A Google Analytics cookie that stores data to measure performance.

730 Days

_gid

A Google Analytics cookie that stores data to measure performance.

1 Days

_ga_XXXXXXX

Keeps the Google Analytics session state.

730 Days

_gat

Limits the Google Analytics request rate.

For the duration of the session
Marketing and Third-Party Content5 cookies

Cookies for ad measurement and embedded third-party content (Facebook Pixel, YouTube, Google Ads).

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

_fbp

Used by Facebook Pixel for ad measurement and remarketing.

90 Days

GPS

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

For the duration of the session

YSC

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

For the duration of the session

VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

180 Days

_gcl_au

Used by Google Ads for conversion measurement.

90 Days

Log in to your account.

Don't have an account?Sign-up.

By creating an account or signing in, you agree to the terms of use. To read the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, click here.

© Net Medya, All right reserved.

Fatih Sultan Mehmet