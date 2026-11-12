Mozambique president says country needs $37.2B for climate threats

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Funding call at COP31

Mozambique President Daniel Chapo said Wednesday that the country needs $37.2 billion over the next decade to protect its population from worsening climate disasters, calling on bilateral and multilateral partners for support at COP31 in Antalya.

Speaking at the COP31 Leaders’ Summit in Türkiye’s southern city of Antalya, Chapo said, “To strengthen climate resilience and protect the population, Mozambique requires approximately $37.2 billion over the next 10 years.” He urged bilateral and multilateral partners to provide support.

Chapo also told world leaders, “It is therefore essential that the major economies take the lead in reducing emissions and honor their climate finance commitments.”

Extreme weather losses

Mozambique was hit by more than 76 extreme weather events between 2000 and 2025, causing economic losses of more than $4.5 billion, Chapo said.

The southeastern African country along the Indian Ocean is particularly vulnerable to tropical cyclones, floods and droughts. It produces only 0.14% of global greenhouse gas emissions and is among the countries hit hardest by climate change.

Warnings over rising risks

Chapo said, “Ten years after the adoption of the Paris Agreement, the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is under threat.” He warned that El Nino forecasts could worsen the risks of severe drought, water scarcity, forest fires and food insecurity.

National adaptation measures

Chapo said his government made climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction strategic priorities, adopting a national adaptation plan focused on early warning systems and incorporating climate considerations into local planning.

Mozambique now has 142 local adaptation plans and more than 1,000 disaster risk management committees, Chapo added. As the African Union's champion for disaster risk management, he urged the international community to step up assistance to African countries in disaster prevention and climate resilience.

Chapo emphasized the need for climate justice and financing.